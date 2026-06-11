BATON ROUGE, La. - Two officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are facing domestic violence charges following separate incidents, the department confirmed Wednesday, June 10.

Officer Aimee Adams Arrested on Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment

Officer Aimee Adams was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. The arrest was in connection with an incident that took place on May 24, 2026.

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Adams was initially placed on leave following a criminal investigation into the matter and has since returned to restricted duty. BRPD has opened an internal affairs investigation into her conduct.

Officer Darnell Brown Issued Summons in Separate Domestic Violence Case

In a separate and unrelated case, Officer Darnell Brown was issued a summons by the BRPD on June 8, 2026, in connection with a domestic violence incident. He has also been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

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Brown is perhaps best known to the public for his recurring appearances on On Patrol Live, a television program that follows officers in the field during active duty shifts.

Both Officers Placed on Restricted Duty — Internal Affairs Investigations Underway

BRPD confirmed that internal affairs investigations are underway for both officers. No additional details about either incident have been released at this time.