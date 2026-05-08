BATON ROUGE, La. - A coach at Parkview Baptist School in Baton Rouge is facing charges after an arrest warrant was issued alleging he sent sexually explicit text messages to a 14-year-old female student, according to court documents.

Patrick Ryan Yomtob, 46, of Gonzales, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

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Investigation Opened After Student Confides in Teacher

EBRPSO opened the investigation in April after allegations surfaced involving the 14-year-old student and a 16-year-old male student at the school. Investigators said the victim later told authorities she had confided in a teacher she knew as "Coach Y," who was subsequently identified as Yomtob.

What Investigators Found on the Victim's Phone

With parental consent, investigators searched the victim's cellphone and found multiple text message exchanges between Yomtob and the student dating back to March 8, 2026. According to the arrest warrant, the messages contained lewd and lascivious language, including detailed questions about the victim's sexual activity and prior sexual experiences with other minors. Yomtob also allegedly sent the victim a photograph of himself during the conversations.

Grade Manipulation and Instructions to Delete Messages

In addition to the explicit messages, Yomtob allegedly told the girl he loved her. One of the alleged messages read: "You know I care for you and love you and I'm always here for you." He also raised her grade in his class from a 30 to a 70 after a test, bringing her quarterly average to a 91. "You owe me big time," he allegedly wrote.

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A search warrant executed on May 1 revealed that Yomtob had deleted a significant portion of the message history from his own device. While the victim's phone showed conversations dating back to March 8, Yomtob's phone only reflected messages beginning April 28. Investigators also noted that Yomtob had allegedly instructed the girl to delete messages, with one text reading: "Sweet dreams! Please delete."

Detectives attempted to contact Yomtob on May 6, but his attorney advised that he would not be making a statement.

Parkview Baptist School Responds and Places Coach on Leave

Parkview Baptist School, on the other hand, did make a statement:

"Parkview Baptist School was made aware of an investigation concerning a Parkview high school employee on the evening of Friday, May 1. Administration acted immediately by placing the individual on administrative leave and prohibiting any access to campus or communication.

The safety, security, and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and allegations of this nature are treated with the utmost seriousness. Parkview Baptist School is cooperating fully with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

Parkview Baptist School maintains established hiring and screening protocols, including background checks and thorough review procedures to ensure the highest standards of student safety. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a safe, secure, and supportive environment for every student entrusted to our care."