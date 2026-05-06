BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge man facing federal weapons charges is pushing back on prosecutors who say he violated his ankle monitor conditions more than 100 times in less than two weeks.

According to WBRZ, 25-year-old Ashtin Ursin was out on multiple bonds and home monitoring until last week, when he was taken into federal custody. Prosecutors say their records show at least 110 violations between April 14 and April 27, including three days he spent in Houston while a court order kept him on house arrest at his mother’s home in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Ursin says he had permission for every one of those trips.

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What East Baton Rouge Prosecutors Say the Records Show

District Attorney Hillar Moore filed a motion to revoke Ursin’s bond and is requesting the full raw data from Homebound Monitoring, the ankle monitoring company tracking him.

“[We are] requesting the raw data to find out exactly where he was and whether that was ever reported to the court or law enforcement,” Moore told WBRZ. He said prosecutors will address the violations once they see what the data shows.

Moore also said only the judge can approve deviations from the court order. No judge has approved any change.

That court order kept Ursin on house arrest at his mother’s home with only four allowed exceptions: medical appointments, court dates, church and work in his studio. A separate WAFB report on the same May 4 motion lays out the rest of the conditions, including a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, a requirement to remain in East Baton Rouge Parish, and random drug testing.

Houston is not on that list.

Text Messages and a “Full Day of Partying”

Ursin’s defense, posted publicly on his social media, is that Homebound itself signed off on the trips.

According to WBRZ’s review of those posts, the messages show conversations with someone from Homebound approving requests to leave both the parish and the state. One text mentions a “full day of partying.” Another tells Ursin he is on 24-hour house arrest but just needs to “communicate” with the company.

Homebound submitted its own monitoring report saying Ursin was not in violation because he did communicate with their office. The report listed music shows as one of the exceptions.

Prosecutors say music shows were never in the contract Ursin signed in court.

A Pattern of Arrests Going Back to Early 2025

The ankle monitor fight is the latest chapter in a case that goes back more than a year.

Ursin was first arrested on Jan. 25, 2025, on multiple drug and gun charges, including illegal carrying of weapons, unlawful use of body armor, handling of machine guns, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon, criminal mischief, and possession with intent to distribute.

His bond was set at $45,700 with the condition that he not possess firearms or ammunition. He posted bond on Jan. 28, 2025.

Court records cited by WBRZ say he was rearrested on July 30, 2025, on new gun and drug charges. He was allowed to bond out in March 2026 on the condition that he go on house arrest. Prosecutors later asked the judge to revoke that bond and hold him until trial, citing what they described as disregard for the court’s orders and a federal indictment tied to the July 2025 arrest.

WBRZ has also previously reported Ursin as a suspect in connection with a 2022 murder in Gonzales.

What Happens Next in the 19th Judicial District Court

The bond revocation motion now sits in front of a judge in the 19th Judicial District Court. The state is asking for two things: revocation of Ursin’s state bond, and the complete raw monitoring data from Homebound.

The court has not yet ruled on either request. Moore has said publicly that only a judge can approve a change to a court order, and no judge has approved any deviation in this case.

Ursin remains in federal custody on the weapons case tied to his July 2025 arrest. The state revocation motion is a separate matter that will play out in district court.