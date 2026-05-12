(KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says deputies arrested a woman for allegedly firing at a man at his home near Krotz Springs.

While all of the details surrounding the shooting are not known, including what motivated the shooting, officials do say that 52-year-old Raneill Cortez of Port Barre went to a home near hers and started shooting.

The person Cortez was allegedly aiming at, Cody Soileu, was not seriously harmed. Sheriff Guidroz says Soileau was at a friend's house at the time of the shooting incident.

All of this transpired late on Friday evening on Old Highway 190 in the Krotz Springs area.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff Guidroz says that Cortez was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Illegal Carrying of Weapons While Committing a Crime of Violence

READ MORE: GUNFIRE INSIDE SUNSET MINI MART TRIGGERS INVESTIGATION; TIPS NEEDED

Sheriff Guidroz says the investigation is ongoing and applauds his patrol deputies for their rapid response in resolving the situation and the subsequent arrest.

He added that anyone who might have more information about this incident is urged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.

You can also call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (84477). You will remain anonymous. You can also use the P3 app from any mobile device.