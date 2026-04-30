(KPEL News) - The St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers program is helping out the Sunset Police Department by highlighting a crime that happened in March that involved a shooting at a mini mart.

Back on March 25 at around 6:30 p.m., officers were called out after a shooting was reportedly happening at the Sunset Mini Mart. As officials arrived at the scene, they began to learn information about what had happened that evening.

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How the Sunset Mini Mart Shooting Unfolded

They were told that three men entered the store while one man remained in a car. The car the three suspects emerged from, according to Sunset Police officers, was a silver Chevrolet Impala. Its license tag read 577GHK.

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The Sunset Police Department is asking for help from the public. They want them to get involved in helping them to track down the four men.

What Happened at the Sunset Mini Mart Shooting

Officers describe an "intense confrontation" that happened between the three suspects and a man by himself who was at the back of the store. To add to the tense situation, one of the three men is said to have pulled out a gun and started firing shots at the victim.

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READ MORE: ACADIA LAW ENFORCEMENT NEEDS TIPS AFTER SHOOTING WHERE CHILD WAS HURT

Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the shooting. Much of the merchandise in the store was destroyed during the shooting. After causing all this chaos, the three men jumped into the Chevy Impala, which was seen driving towards Duffy Avenue.

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Help Solve the Sunset Mini Mart Shooting

You can help with this case. If you have information about anything surrounding this case, please call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS(8477). You can give your information anonymously. Another option for giving information anonymously is by using the P3 app on any mobile device.