(Crowley, LA) - Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson is trying to draw attention to a shooting earlier in April in which a child, sleeping in a car, was shot.

Information Being Requested about a Crowley Shooting That Harmed a 2-Year-Old

Gibson is hoping someone will report information about the shooting anonymously through Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers.

What Details Are Known about a Crowley Shooting in Which a Child Was Shot

On the night of Monday, April 6, just before 11 o'clock, shots rang out as two women and one child were inside a car in the 1500 block of North Ave I. Multiple rounds were fired at this vehicle, and the 2-year-old child was struck.

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Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert says 17 rounds were fired from a gun into the car, and while the two women were unharmed, the child was struck in the head. The child has since been released from the hospital.

READ MORE: CHILD SHOT WHILE SLEEPING IN A CAR IN CROWLEY

Officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Program are hoping people will contact them anonymously with tips on who is responsible for the shooting. The investigation continues, and they are looking to arrest the perpetrator or perpetrators.

If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Here's How You Can Give Crowley Law Enforcement Officials Information about a Shooting That Harmed a Child

Crowley Police Department detectives are hoping someone can share information with Acadia Crime Stoppers.

If you have information, you are asked to call 337-789-TIPS or you can download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.