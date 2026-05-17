LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Parish voters rejected a critical library funding measure Saturday, turning down a 10-year renewal of the 3.12-mill property tax that keeps the parish’s nine-branch public library system running.

According to results reported Saturday night, 56% of voters said no to the renewal, with 44% in favor. The millage, first approved in 2016 and raised slightly from 2.91 mills to 3.12 mills following a property reappraisal, is projected to generate just under $9 million per year. That money funds salaries, building maintenance, operations, and capital improvements across the Lafayette Parish Library System’s branches in Lafayette, Carencro, Youngsville, Scott, and several satellite locations.

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The Numbers Behind the Vote

The failed millage is the larger of two dedicated property taxes supporting the library system, which operates on an annual budget of roughly $14 million. The second tax, a 1.84-mill levy, brings in approximately $5.2 million per year and was not on Saturday’s ballot.

Together, the two millages form the backbone of library funding. The one voters rejected Saturday accounts for roughly 60% of the system’s total revenue. If that funding disappears when the tax expires at the end of 2026, the library system would be left relying on roughly $5 million in annual property tax revenue to operate a 14-million-dollar institution.

Lafayette voters have done this before. In 2018, they failed to renew a third library property tax, stripping the system of roughly $3 million per year and forcing years of belt-tightening that left the library teetering near insolvency. Library Director Danny Gillane, who has spent nearly two decades with the Lafayette system, has been candid about what voter turnout means for these outcomes.

“When we lost our tax in 2018, turnout was only about 9%,” Gillane noted ahead of Saturday’s vote. “When we passed the renewal in 2021, turnout was around 15%.” Saturday’s election drew close to 40,000 voters to the polls in Lafayette Parish — a significantly higher turnout driven largely by the U.S. Senate primary race at the top of the ballot.

What Was on the Line

The library system framed the renewal as an investment, not a status quo measure. Plans attached to a successful vote included a long-awaited branch in northeast Lafayette on the former Holy Rosary Institute site, projected to open in 2028 and span more than 20,000 square feet. Renovations across existing branches and elevator modernization at the main branch were also on the drawing board.

Beyond construction, the library system offers services that extend well past books: makerspaces with 3D printers and laser cutters, free museum admission passes for card holders, instrument lending, technology training, and genealogy research resources. Gillane spent the months before the vote urging residents who had not visited a branch recently to come in and see what the system has become.

What Comes Next for the Library System

When Lafayette voters rejected the library millage in 2018, then-Director Teresa Elberson issued a statement assuring residents the library had no plans to close branches or lay off staff, at least in the short term. The aftermath of that vote eventually forced significant operational cutbacks.

Gillane and library leadership will face a similar reckoning now. The millage does not expire until December 31, 2026, which gives the system time to plan and voters one more chance to change the outcome.

The Current LA reported that the millage can return to the ballot in December 2026 for a final opportunity before it expires. A successful December vote would lock in funding through 2036. If it fails again, the library system would enter 2027 operating on roughly one-third of its current revenue base.

A Familiar Voting Pattern

Saturday’s result continues a years-long pattern in Lafayette Parish, where library funding has been strained by a combination of failed renewals, millage rollback disputes, and political infighting. The system’s unassigned fund balance once stood above $26 million. By 2021, deficit operations had consumed most of it. Gillane has credited recent fiscal discipline with stabilizing the library’s finances and moving the system back toward solid footing.

Whether that progress is enough to persuade voters in December remains to be seen. Library supporters, including the 44% who voted yes Saturday, will have roughly six months to make the case to their neighbors.