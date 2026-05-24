(KPEL News) - A crash in Youngsville claimed the life of a 78-year-old woman Friday afternoon after a vehicle crossed the center line, slamming into her vehicle head-on.

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section, the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 89 near Hopeland Plantation Road at around 3:30 p.m.

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What Happened On Highway 89 on Friday Afternoon in Youngsville

Lavergne says the preliminary investigation revealed that 78-year-old Lorita Gilmore was driving her GMC Terrain northbound on Louisiana Highway 89 at the same time another vehicle, a Nissan, was driving southbound.

READ MORE: TEXAS WOMAN KILLED AFTER SLAMMING INTO COMMERCIAL TRUCK IN LOUISIANA

According to Lavergne, investigators say that the Nissan crossed the centerline and hit Gilmore's vehicle head-on. She was wearing a seat belt, but unfortunately, her injuries were severe, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woman Pronounced Dead at Scene of Youngsville Crash

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries.

Lavergne says routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis by a lab.

Louisiana State Police Reminders for Drivers

According to the Louisiana State Police, distracted driving is the number one cause of crashes in our state.

Louisiana State Police remind all drivers to avoid impairment when driving.

If you are tired, officials ask that you not drive.

Don't let inattention take you away from your first priority, which is driving safety.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.