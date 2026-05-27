OPELOUSAS, La. - One man is dead, and another is in critical condition following a shooting in Opelousas on Tuesday, May 26.

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Two Men Shot on West Bellevue Street Near North Liberty -- One Dies

The Opelousas Police Department responded to the 400 block of West Bellevue Street, near North Liberty Street, where two male victims had been shot. One of the men succumbed to his injuries, while the second remains in critical condition. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

No Arrests Made -- Detectives Interviewing Witnesses

Officers secured the scene and asked the public to avoid the area while investigators worked to gather evidence. Detectives have since been interviewing witnesses and piecing together the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As of now, no arrests have been made, and authorities have not released any information regarding a suspect or motive.

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The investigation remains active. Additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.

How to Submit Tips to Opelousas Police and St. Landry Crime Stoppers

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has any information that could assist in the investigation to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or to St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477. All callers may remain anonymous.