OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL-FM) - Police in Opelousas are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman whose disappearance is considered urgent due to medical conditions.

Last Known Location and Description

According to the Opelousas Police Department, 81-year-old Betty Campbell was last seen shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, as she left Dr. Metoyer’s office. She has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Campbell is described as a Black female, approximately 5-foot-5 and weighing around 140 pounds.

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Medical Concerns Increase Urgency

Authorities say she suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes, raising serious concerns about her well-being.

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Police emphasize that due to her age and medical conditions, time is critical in locating her safely.

How to Contact Police

Anyone who may have seen Campbell or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. Officials say callers can remain anonymous.