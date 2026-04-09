OPELOUSAS, La. — Two people are recovering after being shot Wednesday night in Opelousas, and authorities say warrants have been issued in connection with the shooting.

Shooting Reported Wednesday Night

According to the Opelousas Police Department, officers were initially called to the area of Overton Street and East Street around 7:45 p.m. on April 8 for reports of a shooting. However, investigators later determined the incident actually occurred on Cenla Street, where evidence was found.

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Investigation Spans Multiple Locations

Police say a follow-up investigation led officers to a second location, where additional evidence was recovered.

Two Victims Hospitalized

Two victims were struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

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Warrants Issued, Investigation Ongoing

Officials confirmed that warrants have been issued in the case but have not released further details regarding suspects or possible arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Have Information? Here's Who to Call

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.