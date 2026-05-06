BATON ROUGE, La. - A high school student in East Baton Rouge Parish was shot on Tuesday afternoon (May 5) shortly after stepping off a school bus.

Student Shot Shortly After Stepping Off School Bus

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 3:01 p.m. of a shooting victim near the intersection of Cooper Drive and Brownsfield Drive.

Victim Transported to Hospital in Stable Condition

Authorities said the victim suffered one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge in stable condition.

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East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System officials have confirmed that the teen is a student at Northeast High School in the East Baton Rouge Parish community of Pride.

Three Suspects Taken into Custody Near the Scene

Within minutes of the shooting, deputies with EBRPSO located a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting a few miles away. Three suspects were taken into custody.

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East Baton Rouge School System Issues Statement

The East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System released the following statement regarding the incident:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is aware of an off-campus shooting incident that occurred Tuesday involving one of our students, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement is actively investigating. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority.

The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing. Authorities have not released any additional details about potential charges or what led to the shooting. We will update this story as new information becomes available.