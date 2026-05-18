Two People Shot and Four Vehicles Struck Near Yambilee Building in Opelousas Early Sunday Morning
OPELOUSAS, La. - Two people were injured and multiple vehicles struck in a shooting behind the Ag Arena at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas in the early hours of Sunday, May 17.
Two Victims Transported to Hospital with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries
Opelousas Police Department responded to multiple calls about gunfire at approximately 1:42 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds to their extremities, both of whom had already been transported to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
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Suspect Vehicle Description: White GMC or Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Pickup
Investigators also found that four vehicles and one camper had been struck by gunfire. The suspect vehicle is described as a white GMC or Chevrolet Silverado 2500 four-door pickup truck with mud tires and black rims.
Police: Those Involved Are Not Opelousas or St. Landry Parish Residents
Authorities noted that all available evidence indicates those involved are not residents of Opelousas or St. Landry Parish.
How to Contact Opelousas Police with Information
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477. All callers may remain anonymous.
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Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee