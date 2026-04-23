(Breaux Bridge, Louisiana) - Authorities in Breaux Bridge are looking for the person(s) responsible for a recent shooting in the city.

KLFY News 10 reports that one person was killed in the shooting, and two others were injured.

According to the news report, the shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Valsin Street in Breaux Bridge.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no suspect is in custody at the time of this report. We are following this developing story out of Breaux Bridge.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 322 - 2186.