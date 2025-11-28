WAGGAMAN, La. (KPEL-FM) - A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana has been identified as the victim of a Thanksgiving afternoon shooting in the community of Waggaman in the southeastern part of the state.

Officials have identified the victim as 35-year-old Shaquille Guerin.

What We Know About the Thanksgiving Shooting

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 27, 2025, in the 30 block of Marigold Lane, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Officials confirmed that Guerin was shot and killed by his brother, Darius Guerin, 32, of Marrero.

Once on the scene, deputies found Shaquille Guerin lying in the street outside a home with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

How Authorities Captured the Suspect

The vehicle that Darius Guerin used to flee the scene was identified by investigators and shared with nearby law enforcement. Around 7:00 p.m., a deputy spotted the vehicle near Ames and Lapalco boulevards. However, Darius Guerin refused to pull over, and a chase ensued.

Deputies followed the vehicle down to Lafitte, where it stopped in the 100 block of Jean Lafitte Boulevard. Guerin ran from the car, but deputies caught him after a short pursuit and took him into custody. A gun was found along the path where he took off running.

Darius Guerin was booked and charged with second-degree murder.

Who Was Deputy Shaquille Guerin?

Shaquille Guerin has been employed by the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office for over 8 years, where he has served as a deputy. He was assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division and also worked in the detective bureau.

Tributes to the Fallen Deputy

“Shaquille did his job well! He had the heart of a public servant,” Sheriff Michael Tregre said in a release. “He carried and showed positivity as an employee for the St. John Sheriff’s Office and teammate to his coworkers.”

Deputy Guerin is survived by his wife, Roxanne, and their three children.