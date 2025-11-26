(KPEL News) - A former St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputy who was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the 2013 shooting death of her husband lost her appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court for post-conviction relief, according to KLFY.

Timeline of the 2013 Shooting by St. Martin Parish Deputy

The woman, Chrystal Clues-Alexander, was a deputy with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at the time when police say she shot her husband, Kendall Alexander, 11 times. She told authorities she shot him in self-defense, but officials say there were inconsistencies in her story. The woman was indicted on second-degree murder by a grand jury in 2014.

Inconsistencies Investigators Found after St. Martin Deputy Shoots Husband

The 16th Judicial District Attorney at the time says there were inconsistencies in the statements Clues made about the shooting, notably that Alexander had just gotten off the telephone before the shooting happened, and that the man had been shot in the back six times.

Former St. Martin Parish Deputy Takes Plea in Husband's Death

Clues ended up pleading guilty to manslaughter, and due to continuous court litigation, the woman did not receive her sentence until 2023. At that time, the judge gave Clues a sentence of 21 years.

At the time Clues was sentenced, the mother of Kendall Alexander told KLFY,

I wasn’t sure what it was going to be, but once I heard, got the sentencing, and realized it was 21 years that they gave her, I am very satisfied. I just think everybody will be at peace. A little closure is never closure, but at least a little closure in knowing that his life wasn’t just taken.

The Louisiana Supreme Court released its decision against Clues' appeal on Tuesday.

Chief Justice John L. Weimer and justices Cade Cole, William Crain, and Jay McCallum voted to deny the appeal, and justices Jefferson Hughes, Piper Griffin, and John Guidry voted to grant it.