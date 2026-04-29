(KPEL News) - In the past several weeks, the Youngsville Police Department has been arresting suspects on charges related to alleged crimes against children.

According to Youngsville Police Department Chief JP Broussard, his agency has been working with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

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Youngsville Officials Make Arrests Across Three Parishes Related to Child Exploitation Allegations

Chief Broussard says the three arrests made this week come after a joint effort and the dedication and hard work of local law enforcement. He says his officers arrested a man from Broussard, one from New Iberia, and one from Lafayette.

A Broussard man identified as 37-year-old Brett Joseph Dronet was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Child Sexual Abuse Material

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Chief Broussard says the charges against Dronet stem from things that happened on or around February 7 and 8 of this year.

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The next person Chief Broussard says was arrested was Yahel Delgado of New Iberia, with the help of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office. He was booked into jail on the following charges:

Child Sexual Abuse Material

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Chief Broussard says the incidents connected to the arrest were in the same timeframe as Dronet's incidents.

The third arrest was of Glenn Neely of Lafayette, and he was booked on the following:

Child Sexual Abuse Material

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Chief Broussard says they are continuing to investigate, and they do anticipate that more arrests will be made.

If you have information in connection with any of the above cases or any other, please contact Youngsville Police at 337-856-5931.