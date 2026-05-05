LAFAYETTE, La. — Mother’s Day in Acadiana is not a show-up-and-see-what-happens holiday. The good spots fill up days in advance, the buffets run out by mid-morning, and the people who wait until Sunday to figure it out end up in a parking lot arguing about whether Waffle House counts.

Sunday, May 10, is the date. According to The Advocate’s brunch roundup, six Lafayette restaurants have confirmed Mother’s Day service, and most are reservation-only.

Here’s the lay of the land.

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Charley G’s: Three Courses, Timed Seatings, Book Now or Forget It

Charley G’s at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway is running a three-course Mother’s Day brunch with timed seatings at 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.

Charley G’s has been a Lafayette special-occasion staple for nearly four decades, and Mother’s Day is one of the days they don’t take walk-ins. Reservations are required. The morning seatings tend to go first because families with little kids want the earlier window, so if you’re shooting for 10:30 or 11:15, call today.

The French Press: Cajun Brunch Classics from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The French Press at 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway is running a Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. alongside its regular menu.

This is the Cajun-leaning pick, the spot known for beignets, shrimp-and-grits variations, and breakfast plates that lean local. It’s also one of the most-requested brunch rooms in Lafayette on a normal Sunday. On Mother’s Day, the line forms early and stays long. Make the reservation.

Social Southern Table & Bar: Mimosas Gone Right and a Lively Crowd

Social Southern Table & Bar at 3901 Johnston Street is running its regular Sunday brunch with the “Mimosa Gone Right” feature spotlighted for Mother’s Day.

If your group is bigger, louder, and not in the market for a quiet white-tablecloth experience, Social is the call. The room runs lively, the Southern comfort menu plays well with mixed groups, and the mimosa deal is the draw. Reservations recommended.

Bonefish Grill: Early Open at 10 a.m. with a Mother’s Day Menu

Bonefish Grill at 1912 Kaliste Saloom Road is opening early at 10 a.m. with a Mother’s Day menu that includes Baja sea bass and a bourbon-glazed filet mignon.

It’s a chain, but it’s the polished kind. The Mother’s Day menu is built for the holiday, the seafood-and-steak setup is reliable, and the 10 a.m. open gives you a window before the rest of Lafayette wakes up. If your mom prefers a predictable upscale experience over a Cajun-heavy local plate, this is the fit. Reservations recommended.

Market Eatz: Half-Off Bottomless Mimosas for Moms

Market Eatz at 819 E. Broussard Road is running brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with half-off bottomless mimosas for moms.

This is the budget-friendly play. Casual room, real deal, and it handles bigger family groups without anyone having to whisper. If you’ve got a multi-generational table coming in and the goal is celebratory without writing a check that hurts, Market Eatz is built for it. Reservations recommended.

Sunday’s Soda Fountain: Retro Brunch with Bottomless Mimosas

Sunday’s Soda Fountain at 431 Jefferson Street is running bottomless mimosas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. alongside a curated brunch menu.

The wildcard pick. The setting is retro and relaxed, the menu is lighter than a full-service brunch, and the downtown location makes it a nice walk-around morning if your mom likes that part of Lafayette. Reservations are necessary. If this one catches your eye, lock it in.

If You Strike Out: Lafayette’s Regular Sunday Brunch Lineup

If every spot above is booked solid by the time you start calling, you’ve still got options. Several Lafayette and Acadiana restaurants run a standing Sunday brunch every week, and most of them aren’t pushing a special Mother’s Day menu. They’re just doing what they always do, which on May 10 might be exactly what you need.

A few caveats up front. Some of these places take reservations, some don’t. On Mother’s Day, every one of them is going to be busier than a normal Sunday. Call ahead, get there early, or be ready to wait.

Prejean’s (Carencro) at 3480 NE Evangeline Thruway runs a Sunday brunch with live Cajun music. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday brunch features Les Frères Michot starting around 11:30 a.m., a longtime traditional Cajun band you can dance to. The Bayou Waffle is the brunch crowd favorite. Reservations available. Prejean’s also has a Broussard location at 209 N. Morgan Ave with Sunday hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Superior Grill at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road does a Sunday Jazz Brunch on the patio with live music. Brunch hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If the mom in your life prefers a margarita to a mimosa, this is your call. More info on the Superior Grill Lafayette site.

Another Broken Egg Cafe at 112 Rue Promenade in River Ranch runs breakfast and brunch seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a chain, but it’s a chain that nails what it does. The location is a short walk from a few good post-brunch options if you want to extend the morning. Another Broken Egg takes online waitlist bookings.

Hub City Diner at 1412 S. College Road is the old-school option. It’s a classic American diner that opens at 6:30 a.m. and runs Sunday hours until 3 p.m., with breakfast served all day on weekends. No reservations, just show up. If your mom would rather have a stack of pancakes and a chocolate milkshake than a three-course tasting menu, this is it. Hub City Diner info here.

Bon Temps Grill at 1211 W. Pinhook Road runs weekend brunch with live music in the Gator Lounge, plus bottomless mimosas. Sunday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Cajun-leaning menu means you can pivot from brunch to a full lunch entrée without leaving your table. Bon Temps Grill details on the brunch page.

La Cuisine de Maman inside Vermilionville at 300 Fisher Road is the wildcard. It’s the on-site restaurant at the historic folklife park, open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch service. The cuisine is straight Cajun and Creole, the setting is genuinely historic, and if your mom likes the cultural angle, this is a Mother’s Day she’ll talk about for a while. Combine it with a tour of the village, and you’ve built a whole afternoon. La Cuisine de Maman details here.

The point is this: even if the headline spots are full, Acadiana doesn’t run out of brunch on Mother’s Day. You just have to know where to look.

What Lafayette Families Should Do Before Sunday

Three things to handle today if you haven’t already.

Call. Don’t text, don’t message on social, don’t trust the website. Every restaurant on this list books through the phone or a reservation platform. Mother’s Day is the day a missed confirmation costs you the table. Get the time slot in writing. If you book online, save the email. If you book by phone, write it down. Hostesses on Mother’s Day are running triage, and “I think we said 11” is not a winning argument. Have a backup. Several of these spots will be full by Wednesday or Thursday. The folks who call Saturday are the ones eating cereal Sunday morning.

If buffet-style is more your mom’s speed than sit-down brunch, we’ve covered Acadiana’s Mother’s Day buffet options before, and a lot of those venues run year after year.

Mother’s Day in Lafayette doesn’t have to be complicated. It just has to be planned. Make the call, lock the table, and let mom enjoy a Sunday she didn’t have to cook.

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