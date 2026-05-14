(Lafayette, LA) - A 2002 half-cent sales tax proposition approved by voters is what funds the "13th Check" for teachers who are eligible in the Lafayette Parish School System.

That sales tax proposition, which was voter-approved, is used for teacher salaries and related benefits received by the eligible teachers.

During the tax month, interest accrues in this account, and that money is divided among eligible teachers to give them a "13th check". Teachers are paid once a month on the first of the month.

Lafayette Parish Teacher "13th Check" Distibutions Over Prior Years

According to the Lafayette Parish School System, this year's amount is greater than previous years, as you can see from the following information:

2021: $135.50 per teacher

2022: $20.69 per teacher

2023: $19.49 per teacher

2024: $364.76 per teacher

2025: $598.44 per teacher

2026: $648.87 per teacher

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Lafayette Parish School System officials report the following:

The 2026 payment is the largest individual “13th Check” issued since the program began in 2006.

The payments are expected to be received by teachers later this month.

READ MORE: THE LAFAYETTE PARISH SCHOOL BOARD VOTERS TO GIVE TEACHERS AND OTHER STAFF A STIPEND

Lafayette Parish School Superintendent Francis Touchet had the following to say about this year's extra check,

This additional payment reflects our continued commitment to supporting the teachers who make a difference for students every day.

The total amount was $1,446,904, divided among 2,253 teachers.