Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Makes a Drug Bust on I-10
(Lafayette, LA) - Officers with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Patrol Unit were able to make a drug bust after pulling over a driver on Interstate 10.
According to the Sheriff's Office, officers ended up conducting a traffic stop of 31-year-old David Butler on I-10. They say agents smelled marijuana, and with that probable cause, they searched the vehicle.
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What Lafayette Parish Criminal Patrol Unit Deputies Found During I-10 Drug Bust
Officers recovered the following drugs during the search:
- 1,995 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 2,155 grams of methamphetamine tablets
- 60 Tapentadol tablets
- 11 Xanax tablets
- 2.5 grams of marijuana
- 24 16-ounce bottles of Promethazine
Charges Against David Butler, the Man Driving a Vehicle with Drugs Inside
Butler is now facing multiple charges, and he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Crystal Methamphetamine)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine Tablets)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Tapentadol)
- Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax)
- Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)
- Possession of a Legend Drug Without a Prescription (Promethazine)
READ MORE: BATON ROUGE POLICE HILARIOUSLY ANSWER DRUG DEALER'S PHONE DURING DRUG BUST
Public Information Officer Chris Cormier says the investigation is ongoing.
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