(Lafayette, LA) - Officers with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Patrol Unit were able to make a drug bust after pulling over a driver on Interstate 10.

According to the Sheriff's Office, officers ended up conducting a traffic stop of 31-year-old David Butler on I-10. They say agents smelled marijuana, and with that probable cause, they searched the vehicle.

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What Lafayette Parish Criminal Patrol Unit Deputies Found During I-10 Drug Bust

Officers recovered the following drugs during the search:

1,995 grams of crystal methamphetamine

2,155 grams of methamphetamine tablets

60 Tapentadol tablets

11 Xanax tablets

2.5 grams of marijuana

24 16-ounce bottles of Promethazine

Charges Against David Butler, the Man Driving a Vehicle with Drugs Inside

Butler is now facing multiple charges, and he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Crystal Methamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine Tablets)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Tapentadol)

Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax)

Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession of a Legend Drug Without a Prescription (Promethazine)

READ MORE: BATON ROUGE POLICE HILARIOUSLY ANSWER DRUG DEALER'S PHONE DURING DRUG BUST

Public Information Officer Chris Cormier says the investigation is ongoing.