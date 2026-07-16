LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana’s cyclospora case count nearly doubled in the span of a week, and Lafayette Parish is one of the two areas seeing the most infections.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 43 cases of cyclosporiasis as of Tuesday, up from 23 the previous week. Five people have been hospitalized, up from one. No deaths have been reported. A department representative said Wednesday that cases have turned up in almost every region of the state, with the highest numbers coming out of East Baton Rouge and Lafayette parishes.

Louisiana has averaged roughly 30 cases a year during this same stretch of the calendar over the past five years, putting this year’s numbers well outside the norm. The state is now one of 38 investigating outbreaks of the illness.

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What Cyclosporiasis Does and Who’s at Risk

Cyclosporiasis is caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, a microscopic parasite that produces watery diarrhea, often described as explosive, along with cramping, nausea, and fatigue. The illness isn’t usually life-threatening and is typically treated with antibiotics, but symptoms can last for weeks, and sometimes a month or more, if left untreated.

The infection doesn’t spread directly from person to person. The parasite needs one to two weeks in the environment after passing in a bowel movement before it becomes infectious, so contaminated produce is what typically drives outbreaks.

Photo by Lori Martin on Unsplash broken white porcelain toilet bowl

Health officials advise anyone with diarrhea that hasn’t cleared up within a few days to see a health care provider and ask about testing for cyclospora.

Why Cases Are Climbing Right Now

Cyclosporiasis cases historically spike in Louisiana between June and August, falling within the CDC’s broader national cyclosporiasis season of May 1 through Aug. 31. This year’s numbers are running well above that pattern nationally. Since May 1, the CDC has logged 1,645 confirmed U.S. cases and is reviewing more than 5,100 additional reports that still need to be confirmed. The agency says cases nationally are running far above the 249 reported by this same point last year.

State epidemiologist Theresa Sokol told the Louisiana Radio Network that the CDC and FDA are working with state investigators to trace the source, a process that typically leads to a recall once a specific product is identified. She said this year’s outbreak appears to have a domestic cause, a shift from past years when most Louisiana cases were tied to travel outside the country.

Foods Linked to Past Outbreaks

Past U.S. and Canadian cyclospora outbreaks have been traced to a specific set of foods. Bagged salad mixes and kits, including pre-cut blends of romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots, along with fresh cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas, and green onions. Investigators haven’t pinned this year’s outbreak to a specific product yet. Health officials are advising residents to wash fresh produce thoroughly and watch for symptoms in the meantime.

What Happens Next

Tracebacks on this year’s outbreak are ongoing at both the state and federal levels. If investigators identify a specific product, a recall typically follows. However, other than speculation, there have been no confirmed sources, leaving investigators scratching their heads.

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