(KPEL News) - Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says they are asking for the public's help to locate a fugitive who is wanted for three counts of Second-Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.

Louisiana law defines Second-Degree Cruelty to Juveniles (RS 14:93.2.3) the following way:

A.(1) Second degree cruelty to juveniles is the intentional or criminally negligent mistreatment or neglect by anyone over the age of seventeen to any child under the age of seventeen, which causes serious bodily injury or neurological impairment to that child.

Get our free mobile app

Details about the 27-year-old man, Drake Anothony Doucet, are being featured by officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers program in an effort to track him down.

According to Sheriff Gibson, Doucet stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

READ MORE: ONE PERSON KILLED AFTER SHOOTING ON ALCIDE DOMINIQUE ROAD

The fugitive is said to have brown eyes and brown eyes, and the last address they have for Doucet is 1027 Theo Drive in Rayne.

Gibson says they are asking the public to give them information so they can track down and arrest Doucet. You can potentially earn a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

You can anonymously call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS (8477), or you can download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

The punishment for Second-Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile carries the following penalties for each count:

C. Whoever commits the crime of second-degree cruelty to juveniles shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not more than forty years.