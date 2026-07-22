(Lafayette, LA) - Multiple arrests have taken place, resulting in more than two dozen people being booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for the week of July 20th through 24th, 2026.

Each day, additional bookings and arrests are added to the roster at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, and additional information on arrests is added to this list.

In perusing the information available, a handful of people were booked into the jail after allegations of Possession of Schedule II drugs, or Possession with intent to distribute charges were leveled against them.

So far this week, of those booked into the Lafayette Jail, multiple people were booked on charges related to Domestic Violence. Several people have also been booked for Domestic Violence Child Endangerment.

One man was arrested on a charge of Second-Degree Murder, and one man was arrested on a charge of Home Invasion. In addition to those arrests, one man was arrested on four counts of Unlawful Use of a Social Networking Website.

One person who was arrested is facing multiple charges for the following after an incident:

Battery of a Police Officer

Battery of Emergency Room Personnel, Emergency Services Personnel, or a Healthcare Professional

Public Intimidation and Retaliation (Simple Battery)

A few people were arrested for Possession of Schedule I and Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.