(Lafayette, LA) - The most serious charge for the people who have been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Jail so far this week deals with a Rape charge, and another person arrested for Aggravated Battery.

While multiple arrests were made over the weekend, we will continue to add to this list of daily bookings covering from July 27 through July 31.

Types of Charges for Which People Were Booked into the Lafayette Jail

Four people were arrested this weekend on a charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. In addition, a handful of individuals were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Possession of Schedule II Narcotics.

The types of drugs that are classified as Schedule II in Louisiana are things like opiates, depressants, stimulants, etc. You can click here to take a look.

One man was arrested on a Home Invasion charge.

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.