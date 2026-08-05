(KPEL News) - Three women have been arrested after a months-long investigation after a woman was accused of trying to run over people in a parking lot, and tasing at least two people.

The situation happened in Simmesport in May, 2026, according to the police department. Officials say in addition to the woman accused of trying to run people over, two other women connected to the case were arrested after allegedly lying to investigators.

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Louisiana Woman Accused of Trying to Run People Over and Using a Taser

While the situation was unfolding in the parking lot of a business, officials say Kairiana Turner has been accused of trying to run over people who were in the parking lot of the establishment. Investigators also allege Turner tasered at least two people during this event.

Police say that after the event in the business parking lot, two people came forward to say others were actually responsible.

The other two people arrested were arrested in June, as they have been accused of falsely reporting something to the police about what happened that day.

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE MAN ACCUSED OF BATTERING HOSPITAL NURSES DURING STAY

Two More Women Arrested in Simmesport Parking Lot Tasing Incident

They allegedly blamed others for what happened in the parking lot. The two are Bryanna Watson and Madie Colley.

Simmesport Police Department officials say more arrests are possible in connection with this case. They were arrested on the following charges:

Criminal Conspiracy

Criminal Mischief

Turner was arrested after turning herself in to the authorities. She was booked on the following charges:

Criminal Conspiracy

Criminal Mischief

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

More Arrests Possible in Louisiana Parking Lot Incident that Allegedly Involved Tasing

As they continue to investigate, officials say more arrests are possible. They are continuing to look through other evidence that could lead to further suspects being arrested.