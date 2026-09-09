(Lafayette, LA) If you want to know how many people were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center this week, so far, 35 people have been booked into the jail.

As in any week, people booked into Lafayette's jail were arrested on a variety of charges. For example, one man was arrested on two counts of Identity Theft, while another man was booked on three counts of Bank Fraud.

Several people booked into the jail in the last few days were there after being booked for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. One woman booked into the jail is facing the following charges:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Several people booked into the jail are facing charges for Possession with Intent to Distribute drugs and Drug Paraphernalia.

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One man booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center this week is wanted on multiple charges:

Armed Robbery

Illegal Carrying of Weapon

Handling of Machine Guns Unlawful

Possession of Schedule I

READ MORE: TWO PEOPLE WERE SHOT AT AN APARTMENT ON JEFFREY DRIVE IN LAFAYETTE

Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.