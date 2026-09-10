(KPEL News) - Allegations of indecent behavior with juveniles and production of Child Sexual Abuse Material led to the arrest of another person by state police in Louisiana.

This latest case is just one of many that have littered the news landscape in the last year. More on those stories can be found at the end of this one.

According to officials with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, in August they received a stunning complaint about someone who was allegedly trying to strike a deal for goods with people.

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The man wanting the goods but offering to give them Child Sexual Abuse Material in return, according to investigators, is 42-year-old Anthony T. Lacaze of Natchitoches.

The investigation into Lacaze and his alleged activities began in August when officials said they received a complaint.

They started investigating Lacaze's activities, and from that, officials say, arrest warrants were issued for the following against him:

Three counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Production of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Lacaze was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. According to investigators with the Special Victims Unit, their investigation is ongoing.

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READ MORE: METAIRIE MAN FACES 33 CHILD ABUSE MATERIAL CHARGES

READ MORE: HOTLINE CALL LEADS TO ARREST IN DISTURBING ACADIA PARISH CHILD ABUSE INVESTIGATION

Child Sex Abuse and Child Sex Abuse Cases Have Serious Consequences for Offenders

READ MORE: MORGAN CITY MAN TO BE CASTRATED AND WILL SERVE 35 YEARS IN PRISON

READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE MAN GETS TEN YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL

If you have information about anything that is against the law, you can report it to the Louisiana State Police by visiting the website for the State Police and clicking on the "Suspicious Activity" link.