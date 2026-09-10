Louisiana State Police Officials Continue Crackdown on Child Sex Abuse Material
(KPEL News) - Allegations of indecent behavior with juveniles and production of Child Sexual Abuse Material led to the arrest of another person by state police in Louisiana.
This latest case is just one of many that have littered the news landscape in the last year. More on those stories can be found at the end of this one.
According to officials with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, in August they received a stunning complaint about someone who was allegedly trying to strike a deal for goods with people.
The man wanting the goods but offering to give them Child Sexual Abuse Material in return, according to investigators, is 42-year-old Anthony T. Lacaze of Natchitoches.
The investigation into Lacaze and his alleged activities began in August when officials said they received a complaint.
They started investigating Lacaze's activities, and from that, officials say, arrest warrants were issued for the following against him:
- Three counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile
- Three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
- Production of Child Sexual Abuse Material
- Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
Lacaze was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. According to investigators with the Special Victims Unit, their investigation is ongoing.
READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE MAN ACCUSED OF DISTRIBUTING CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL
READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING ALLEGATIONS OF INDECENT BEHAVIOR WITH A JUVENILE
READ MORE: SCOTT MAN ARRESTED IN CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL CASE
READ MORE: METAIRIE MAN FACES 33 CHILD ABUSE MATERIAL CHARGES
READ MORE: HOTLINE CALL LEADS TO ARREST IN DISTURBING ACADIA PARISH CHILD ABUSE INVESTIGATION
Child Sex Abuse and Child Sex Abuse Cases Have Serious Consequences for Offenders
READ MORE: MORGAN CITY MAN TO BE CASTRATED AND WILL SERVE 35 YEARS IN PRISON
READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE MAN GETS TEN YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL
If you have information about anything that is against the law, you can report it to the Louisiana State Police by visiting the website for the State Police and clicking on the "Suspicious Activity" link.
Lafayette Parish Arrests/Booking Report for September 5 - September 11
Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee