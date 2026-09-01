(Youngsville, LA) - A Youngsville man was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center this week on allegations of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, along with other charges.

In recent months, investigators have, once again, been putting people behind bars who are alleged to have hurt young people in our area.

Youngsville officials want the public to know they will continue to investigate all cases involving these types of crimes.

Get our free mobile app

Youngsville Man Arrested on Indecent Behavior with Juveniles Identified

Officials with the Youngsville Police Department have arrested 41-year-old Jonathan Micah Ledoux on the following charges:

Two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile or a Person with a Physical or Mental Disability (oral/anal)

Two counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Two counts of Sexual Battery

READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE MAN ACCUSED OF DISTRIBUTING CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL

READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE MAN GET 10 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL

READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE POLICE ARREST 3 IN CHILD CRIME INVESTIGATION

Youngsville Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office worked together on the case and subsequent arrest.

If You Know Anything about the Jonathan LeDoux Case, Call Authorities

According to officials, this case remains under investigation, and they encourage anyone who might have information about the person or this case to contact the Youngsville Police Department at 337-856-5931.