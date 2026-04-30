(KPEL News) - A Youngsville man arrested in July of last year was sentenced last week to a ten-year federal prison sentence, according to authorities with the federal government.

According to information testified to in court by the FBI, 45-year-old Nicholas J. Miller shared child sexual abuse material with a man from Abbeville. The FBI began investigating Miller in July, 2025.

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The Abbeville man, Brad William Blanchard, who was prosecuted in 2025, was sentenced to 150 months in prison, meaning he is spending 12 and a half years behind bars in a federal lockup.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana says that, in addition to his 10-year prison sentence, Miller will be on supervised probation for 15 months upon his release.

According to the press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office,

When arrested, Miller admitted that he had created social media accounts and enticed minors to provide him with sexual abuse material and that he had captured CSAM on hidden cameras, with Miller distributing the CSAM to Blanchard.

Both men were investigated and were subsequently sentenced to their prison terms.

READ MORE: RAYNE MAN BOOKED ON CHILD SEX CHARGES FOR THE FIFTH TIME, STILL HASN'T GONE TO TRIAL

Just this week, the Youngsville Police Department arrested 3 men on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

37-year-old Brett Joseph Dronet was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Child Sexual Abuse Material

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Yahel Delgado of New Iberia, with the help of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office. He was booked into jail on the following charges:

Child Sexual Abuse Material

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

The third arrest was of Glenn Neely of Lafayette, and he was booked on the following:

Child Sexual Abuse Material

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor