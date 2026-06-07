(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say two drivers who were involved in a multi-vehicle wreck on April 26 have now been charged in connection with the crash.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Monique Lavergane with the Public Affairs Section says the two drivers were arrested in connection with a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 35 that took the life of 18-year-old Marlee Norse of Opelousas.

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At around 5:00 p.m. on the day of the crash, officials say a Ford vehicle was stopped on Louisiana Highway 358, another, a Toyota, was stopped on Louisiana Highway 35, which was about to take a left onto 358, while a third vehicle, a truck, was driving southbound on Highway 35. Officials say that the first vehicle failed to yield to the truck.

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The collision followed. The first vehicle, after impact, ended up in a ditch. Even though the victim, Marlee Norse, was wearing a seat belt, she died as a result of the crash.

As is typical in fatal crashes, toxicology samples were taken for analysis by a lab. Lavergne says after the results were completed, toxicology reports showed the driver of the Ford and the driver of the Toyota were impaired.

The driver of the Ford, 20-year-old Zayd Parra of Opelousas, and the driver of the Toyota, 38-year-old Benjamin Daigle, had warrants issued for their arrest by the 27th Judicial District Court. The two were arrested Saturday, June 6.

According to the State Police, Parra has been charged with the following:

Vehicular Homicide

Two counts of Vehicular Negligent Injuring

Failure to Yield

Officials say Daigle was charged with the following:

DWI First Offense with Child Endangerment

Both were then booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Louisiana State Police Reminders to All Drivers:

Officials say everyone in a vehicle must be properly restrained.

Never allow anything to distract you while driving.

Impaired driving is against the law.

Drivers must obey all traffic laws.