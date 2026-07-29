VILLE PLATTE, La. — Two people face multiple drug charges after Evangeline Parish sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on the 400 block of LaSalle Street in Ville Platte and found what authorities describe as a methamphetamine lab, KLFY reports.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office narcotics unit had the property under surveillance before executing the warrant. Once inside, they seized 246 fluid ounces of liquid methamphetamine along with $1,437 in cash.

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Who Was Arrested

Deputies identified the two suspects as 28-year-old Juanelle Milton Richey and 25-year-old Shayla Monet Moore.

Richey is charged with possession, possession with intent to distribute, operating a clandestine lab and obstruction of justice. Moore faces the same charges except for obstruction of justice, with counts of possession, possession with intent to distribute and operating a clandestine lab.

How the Cash Factored Into the Case

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory said the cash recovered from the home came in small bills, which investigators view as a sign of drug sales rather than personal use.

“For them having 1,437 in US currency, which was in 20’s, 10’s, 5’s and one’s, so that is conducive to the sale of illegal drugs,” Guillory said.

Additional Charge Tied to Alleged Evidence Destruction

Richey’s obstruction of justice charge stems from an attempt to destroy narcotics during the search, according to Guillory. The sheriff said deputies moved to stop Richey from pouring out a portion of the seized liquid methamphetamine before the evidence could be destroyed, and he credited the department’s narcotics agents for intervening.

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