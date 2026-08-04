(Lafayette, LA) - Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say a pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross the Northeast Evangeline Thruway at around 6 o'clock Tuesday morning.

The roadway, which has now reopened, was closed for several hours as investigators were on the scene working to determine the details of the crash.

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According to Senior Corporal Tyler Mitcham with the Lafayette Police Department, a pedestrian was trying to cross the Thruway and was struck.

Lafayette Driver Who Struck a Pedestrian Was Not Impaired

Officials say the driver who struck the pedestrian submitted to a voluntary breath test, and no important information was reported.

Lafayette Police Continue to Investigate Details of the Crash That Killed a Pedestrian

The Lafayette Police Department has not yet released information about the person who was struck and killed. Once they have notified next of kin, they anticipate releasing that person's identity.

The situation happened in the 2100 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway, and the pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

More information about the situation will be given later.