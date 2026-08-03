(Lafayette) - A variety of individuals have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

While multiple arrests were made over the weekend, we will continue to add to this list of daily bookings covering from August 3rd through August 7th.

Types of Charges for Which People Were Booked into the Lafayette Jail

Officers arrested four people on a charge of Battery of a Dating Partner, and each was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

There was one arrest for each of the following crimes:

Domestic Abuse

Domestic Abuse Battery

Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment

One person has been booked on a charge of Battery of an Officer, and three on a charge of Resisting an Officer, while two people were arrested for Threatening a Public Official.

Three people were booked into the jail for Possession of Schedule II drugs. The types of drugs that are classified as Schedule II in Louisiana are things like opiates, depressants, stimulants, etc. You can click here to take a look.

One person was arrested on a charge of Monetary Instrument Abuse.

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.