(Lafayette, LA) - Four children and their grandmother were able to make it out of a home that caught on fire in Lafayette Wednesday night.

Grandmother Calls 911 to Report Lafayette House Fire

According to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan, fire trucks were called out to the 300 block of Crawford Street after a grandmother called to report a fire in her home.

Child Warns Grandmother about the Burning Mattress in Her Lafayette Home

This situation began with a child playing with a lighter, but thankfully the tragedy was averted.

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Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home last night as the fire was in progress. Firefighters immediately began working to extinguish the fire that had spread from a bedroom down the hallway.

Four of the woman's grandchildren were in the home at the time, and one of the children reported to her that a mattress was on fire.

Children and Grandmother Escape Lafayette House Fire

All of them were able to get out of the home safely as firefighters fought the blaze. The home was not a complete loss, but did have moderate fire damage due to the flames.

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As they continued their investigation, investigators believe one of the younger children had been playing with a cigarette lighter while sitting on the top bed of bunk beds. They immediately ran to tell their grandmother when the fire started.

Lafayette firefighters took about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze in the home. Trahan says the fire has been ruled accidental.

The fire in the 300 block of Crawford Street, off Congress Street in Lafayette, was reported at around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday night.

No one was injured due to the fire.