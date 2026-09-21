(Lafayette, LA) - As is typical, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has a list of the people arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. So far, a handful of people have been booked into the jail this week, covering September 21 to September 25.

Officials report that a few people were booked into the jail on charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Get our free mobile app

In another arrest, a young man was arrested on allegations that he was harmful to emergency personnel, as he was charged with three counts of the following:

Three counts of Battery of Emergency Personnel, Emergency Services Personnel or a Healthcare Professional (aggravated).

Another person who was arrested was booked on charges dealing with juveniles. According to records, the man was arrested on the following charges:

Second-Degree Cruelty to Juveniles

Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of a Person under Seventeen Years of Age

Multiple other bookings were made based on arrests. We will continue to update the list through September 25.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.