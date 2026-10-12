Lafayette Jail Arrests and Bookings October 11 – October 16
(Lafayette, LA) - As another week has started in Lafayette, multiple people have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for October 11 to 16. As new arrests are added to the daily report, we will add the information to this report.
Two people were arrested on charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. One of those drivers was booked on the following charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
- Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles
The second person was arrested on the following charges:
- Two counts of Resisting an Officer
- No Headlights
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
This week, one person was arrested for Domestic Abuse and one for Simple Arson.
The list of arrests included multiple people booked into the jail on various drug charges, and one man was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault.
Everyone booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lafayette Parish Arrests/Bookings October 11 - October 16
Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee