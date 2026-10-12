(Lafayette, LA) - As another week has started in Lafayette, multiple people have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for October 11 to 16. As new arrests are added to the daily report, we will add the information to this report.

Two people were arrested on charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. One of those drivers was booked on the following charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles

The second person was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of Resisting an Officer

No Headlights

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

This week, one person was arrested for Domestic Abuse and one for Simple Arson.

Get our free mobile app

The list of arrests included multiple people booked into the jail on various drug charges, and one man was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault.

Everyone booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.