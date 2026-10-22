LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) and the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) say the 911 call that put Lafayette High School under shelter-in-place Thursday morning was likely a hoax known as swatting.

Just before 7:45 a.m., a caller claiming to be a student reported being on the Lafayette High campus with a firearm. Deputies responded immediately, and the school was placed in shelter-in-place status as a precaution.

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What Happened at Lafayette High and the Career Center

The Career Center also initiated a hold while officials determined whether the suspected student had classes there. Law enforcement searched both campuses and found both safe.

The shelter-in-place and hold were later lifted, and normal school activities resumed. LPSS and LPSO said no threat was identified on either campus at any time.

Earlier Thursday, listeners reported a large law enforcement presence at Lafayette High. LPSS had called the shelter-in-place precautionary and said all students and staff were safe, but the district had not yet shared details about the 911 call.

What Is Swatting?

Swatting is a false emergency call, often placed with technology that disguises the caller’s identity, meant to draw a large law enforcement response to a particular location. Deputies concluded the Lafayette High call was likely a hoax of this kind as their investigation progressed.

LPSS Superintendent: Hoax Calls Carry Consequences

LPSS Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. said calls like this one come with real costs for schools.

“Actions like this are not harmless pranks. They create unnecessary fear and anxiety for students, families, and employees, divert critical emergency resources, and disrupt valuable instructional time,” Touchet said. “Anyone responsible for deliberately creating this kind of disruption must be held accountable, including through school disciplinary measures and criminal prosecution when applicable.”

What Lafayette Parish Parents Are Being Asked to Do

LPSS is encouraging parents and guardians to talk with their children about the seriousness of making false threats or emergency reports. The district said what may seem like a joke can lead to disciplinary action and potential criminal charges.

Investigation Into the Caller Continues

LPSO is still investigating where the call came from and who made it. Both agencies thanked law enforcement, school administrators, and staff for their quick response and coordination, and said student and staff safety remains the highest priority.

“We will thoroughly investigate these incidents and pursue the arrest of anyone found to be involved," Sheriff Mark Garber said. "Anyone who engages in this reckless behavior should understand that they will be held accountable for their actions."

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