Louisiana officials listed the construction of a new city in Vermilion Parish among the anticipated needs to win SpaceX’s $100 billion spaceport, according to a March 12 state briefing.

The briefing shows state officials weighing the idea. It does not say whether SpaceX asked for a city, what role the company would play, where the city would go or who would run it. Nearly every detail beneath the entry is redacted.

Get our free mobile app

What do the state records say about a new city in Vermilion Parish?

Louisiana Economic Development prepared the briefing and marked it highly confidential and attorney-client privileged. It refers to the SpaceX effort by the state’s code name, Project Osprey, and lists “the construction of a new city in Vermilion Parish” among the needs to win it.

The parts that are not blacked out say SpaceX was weighing sites around the world with large amounts of land and trajectory space, far from population centers. They also point to a need for a third gateway alongside Texas and Florida.

Why did officials send a Starbase, Texas, presentation the next day?

The day after the briefing, Paige Carter, the agency’s chief business development officer, sent the same group a presentation on Starbase, Texas. Starbase is an incorporated city in Cameron County.

The presentation described Starbase as home to SpaceX’s headquarters and launches, with more than 500 residents. More than half of them work for the company and live on company land.

Starbase incorporated in May 2025. Only 283 people were eligible to vote in the election, and the measure passed 212 to 6. Voters elected a SpaceX vice president as mayor.

The presentation also covered a 2025 Texas law on highway and beach closures and a 10-year property tax break. Nothing in the records explicitly says Louisiana meant to copy Starbase.

Did the new-city idea appear in later state briefings?

An updated April briefing leaves out the new city. It describes an extensive need for a multi-bill legislative package developed with the governor’s office, along with state coordination on land, transportation, federal permitting and electricity.

The records do not show whether officials dropped the city idea, folded it into other planning or simply removed it from the list. Louisiana Economic Development and SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment when the records were first reported Nov. 11.

What have Vermilion Parish officials said about a SpaceX city?

Police Jury President Chad Vallo said the idea was never mentioned in any meetings he was part of. Local parish leaders say they were not briefed on the concept during early planning.

Nothing in the records shows whether the public had a chance to learn about or comment on a proposed city before the project was announced. A lawsuit filed Oct. 26 by parish residents and a nonprofit alleges two parish government bodies violated the Open Meetings Law when they approved parts of the SpaceX deal.

Is housing planned at Starbase Louisiana?

Yes, in some form. Louisiana Economic Development says the facility will include housing for employees and their families. SpaceX describes the 125,000-acre campus as self-sustaining, with propellant production, power generation, deep-water shipping, vehicle processing, and even an airport, according to the August announcement.

The state expects 3,000 direct jobs over 10 years. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said that based on Starbase, Texas, the number is likely closer to 10,000.

It was not immediately clear at the announcement whether SpaceX intends to build a company town around the Louisiana site. The City of Abbeville, which hosted the announcement, said new jobs and economic activity could increase demand for housing and services within the city.

What happens next for Vermilion Parish?

SpaceX says construction begins in 2027, with a first Starship launch targeted as early as 2029. A Nov. 9 addition to the company’s coastal use permit application outlines a wharf and shipping hub on Freshwater Bayou, with a work window running from March 1, 2027, to Sept. 1, 2032.

At the announcement, SpaceX said it plans to host town halls and community events in the surrounding area.

Get our free mobile app