(Port Barre, LA) - Louisiana is full of strange stories, and the one being reported out of Port Barre is one of those news items, such as the Port Barre Police arresting a man for allegedly trying to start a fire in a Taco Bell bathroom.

It's not every day you hear about someone walking into a restaurant to potentially harm the property, but on Sunday, November 15, the Port Barre Police Department says a man entered a Taco Bell and stood around the front counter for a few minutes.

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According to officials, the man did not place an order and eventually made his way to the restroom. Eventually, the man left the Taco Bell, and that's when employees noticed some smoke near the men's restroom.

The manager of the restaurant called authorities after finding a wad of bathroom tissue in the ventilation duct of the bathroom that was smoldering.

Investigators with Port Barre Police watched the footage and identified their suspect as Zachary Scott Maddie.

On Tuesday, November 17, they picked up Maddie at the Love's Truck Stop after 2 o'clock in the morning.

Maddie was booked into jail on the following charges:

Attempted Simple Arson

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Trespass