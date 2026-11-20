A federal jury on Wednesday, Nov. 18, found Shreveport resident Justin Chadwick Butler, 31, guilty of cyberstalking House Speaker Mike Johnson through threatening social media posts. Chief U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty presided over the three-day trial.

Butler remains in custody. He faces up to five years in federal prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

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What did Justin Butler post about Speaker Johnson?

Prosecutors said evidence at trial showed Butler posted threats on social media from September 2025 through February 2026, often tagging the Speaker’s account directly. One post said Johnson “couldnt [sic] lie so smoothly with bullet holes in his face.”

Other posts mentioned dead ICE agents, hoped for a bullet through the Speaker’s face, and suggested killing Johnson and President Donald Trump. Butler referred to both men as traitors.

What did U.S. Attorney Zachary Keller say about the verdict?

Keller said Butler’s conduct “crossed the line from civil discourse into criminal stalking” of the Speaker. He said online threats and harassment that put people in fear of physical harm are crimes.

What does federal cyberstalking law cover?

Butler was convicted under the federal stalking statute, 18 U.S.C. § 2261A(2). It applies to a person who intends to kill, injure, harass, or intimidate someone. That person must use the mail, an interactive computer service, or another interstate facility to carry out a course of conduct.

That conduct must put the person in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury, or cause substantial emotional distress. The statute also covers conduct that would reasonably be expected to cause that distress. The release does not say which of those grounds the jury relied on.

What happened to the original threat charges?

Prosecutors first charged Butler by criminal complaint on Feb. 12 with posting threats of violence against Johnson and Trump on social media. A grand jury returned a three-count indictment on March 3. It charged him with cyberstalking and threatening the Speaker, and with threatening the president. Each count carried a five-year maximum.

The announcement of Wednesday’s verdict names only the cyberstalking conviction. It does not say what became of the threat charges.

Why does this case matter in Louisiana?

Johnson was born in Shreveport and represents Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, which is anchored by Shreveport and Bossier City. Butler is a Shreveport resident.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana prosecuted the case. The district includes Lafayette and much of Acadiana.

Who investigated and prosecuted the case?

Seven agencies investigated: the U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Louisiana State Police, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Allison L. Duncan and Jim Seaman prosecuted the case.

What happens next?

Butler stays in custody until sentencing on Friday, March 12, 2027, before Chief Judge Doughty. The prison, supervised release, and fine figures are maximums. Doughty will set the actual sentence.