(Opelousas, LA) - A man out on bond for Second-Degree murder was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for allegedly leading police on a chase, smashing into two vehicles, and selling drugs in the Hill area of Opelousas.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, 21-year-old Martin James Benjamin has been accused of selling drugs. Tips were coming in that the man was involved in actively selling drugs from a vehicle.

When deputies located Benjamin, they attempted a routine traffic stop, but it didn't happen. Benjamin sped off.

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While Benjamin was fleeing police, he smashed his car into two other vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and South Street, and when it did, deputies said Benjamin took off running with a gun. Eventually, officials were able to get Benjamin stopped and placed in handcuffs.

He has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Switched License Plate

Turn Signal Required

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The reason Benjamin faces the Switched License Plate charge is that the vehicle Benjamin was in was a Chevy Camaro, but it had a California license plate that belongs to a Dodge.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office St. Landry Parish Drug Bust Benjamin Case

In addition, they saw a gun with an extended magazine and a pound of suspected methamphetamine.

Sheriff Guidroz says they believe it's possible the gun recovered was used in a murder, which will be determined by lab technicians. The Sheriff adds that anyone with any other information about this situation is urged to call their office at 337-948-6516.

If you know anything about any crime, you can always share the information anonymously by calling St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS(8477) or download the P3 app on any mobile device.