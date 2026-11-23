If you're ordering something personalized for that special someone for Christmas, it might just be made here in Lafayette.

Not too long ago, the old Walmart on the Evangeline Thruway in north Lafayette became the home of Completeful, a company that personalizes and ships products for online sellers. Completeful uses about 128,000 square feet of the 228,569-square-foot store, and the other 100,000 square feet is listed for lease or sale.

The store at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway sat vacant for about two years after Walmart closed it in 2019. Completeful moved in after the 2021 purchase and has operated there since.

Get our free mobile app

What does Completeful do inside the old Walmart?

Completeful describes its services as print-on-demand, personalization, warehousing, kitting, and fast shipping. Kitting means bundling items into sets. A Shopify app listing for the company advertises printed, engraved, and embroidered items, from printed tees and jewelry to engraved tumblers.

Its customers are online sellers. When Completeful announced the move in 2021, sellers could connect an Etsy or Shopify store, add their own designs, and have Completeful handle mockups, fulfillment, and shipping. Sellers paid only when a product sold.

How big is Completeful’s operation?

In 2021, Completeful said the move would take it from processing 5,000 orders a day to 30,000 a day. The company said it had fulfilled more than one million orders and grown 200 to 400 percent a year.

It had 100 full-time employees then and planned to add 100 more. Peak-season hiring could push the total to 500.

A 2021 profile put its customer base at about 1,000 sellers, roughly 90 percent of them small operations run by one or a couple of people. It described an Etsy wedding-items shop that had done $190,000 in the two years it had been with Completeful.

Today, LinkedIn lists the company at 51 to 200 employees.

What space is still available in the old Walmart?

About 100,000 square feet remains on the market. A commercial listing says a new fire wall separates that space from Completeful’s side, which it puts at about 128,000 square feet. The listing places the site in an Opportunity Zone, an Enterprise Zone, and a New Market Tax Credit area.

A separate listing cites 19-foot clear height, ESFR sprinklers, and commercial heavy zoning that can be rezoned for light industrial use. J&J Commercial Real Estate and Stirling Properties Lafayette are the listing agents.

Who owns the old Walmart building?

As of late 2023, J&J Commercial Real Estate owned the building. Records show the company is registered to John Derek Moore and Completeful owner Josh Goree.

In 2021, Walmart agreed to a $3 million price for the building, which it had listed at $5.75 million.

What happened with the school system’s plan to buy half the building?

The Lafayette Parish School Board voted 8 to 1 in late 2022 to pursue buying about half the building for warehouse space. The two sides agreed to a $5 million deal that year.

The deal later fell apart. Court documents show it unraveled over a dispute about the deadline for improvements the district had requested. J&J Commercial Real Estate sued the school board in September 2023.

The suit asks the district to complete the purchase or reimburse the seller for damages stipulated in the purchase agreement, plus legal fees. School officials declined to comment at the time.

What was planned for the building before Completeful?

In early 2020, Lafayette developer John Ford of the POD Group said plans were underway to turn the empty store into an industrial hemp facility. The facility was expected to create about 2,500 jobs and about $216 million in revenue, and the project still needed $10 million and was seeking investors.

The building stayed vacant until Completeful arrived in 2021.

Why does the old Walmart matter to North Lafayette?

Walmart’s 2019 closure eliminated 291 jobs on the Evangeline Thruway. In 2021, District 5 city councilman Glenn Lazard called the purchase a “foundational project” that could set up future economic development along the corridor.

Completeful’s 2021 hiring plans included a $12-an-hour living wage and free daycare for employees’ children.