Louisiana State Police detectives are investigating after a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agent shot a subject Sunday night outside a home on Chataignier Street in Eunice.

State Police said LDWF agents were responding to a night-hunting complaint at the residence on Nov. 15. No LDWF agents were injured.

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What State Police Say Happened on Chataignier Street

LDWF asked State Police to investigate shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 15, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division’s Breaux Bridge Field Office took the case.

State Police said the preliminary investigation found that agents went to the home over the complaint. When they arrived, a subject came out armed with a firearm and pointed it at the responding agent. An agent fired a service weapon and struck the subject.

The subject was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their name and condition have not been released, and State Police have not said how many agents were on scene. The investigation is active, and State Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.

State Police Have Investigated LDWF Shootings Before

State Police also investigated a February 2024 incident in Evangeline Parish involving an LDWF agent. In that case, the agent’s weapon discharged during a struggle with a man wanted on an LDWF felony warrant at a Ville Platte residence. Neither was hurt by the discharge.

Penalties for Night Hunting Violations in Louisiana

Hunting during illegal hours is a violation LDWF enforces statewide. For deer, LDWF has said hunting during illegal hours or with artificial light carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

How to Share Information With State Police

State Police are asking anyone with information, photos, or video of the shooting to contact detectives. State Police say tips can be submitted anonymously through the online reporting system or by calling the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.