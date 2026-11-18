(KPEL News) - Imagine you are driving down a road during the late evening hours in Acadia Parish when you are stopped on the roadway and robbed. This is the reality for one victim, and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is hoping someone has information that can help deputies solve this case.

Reviewing information from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office about this case, it almost seems like a movie scene as the drama unfolded on the night of July 2, 2025.

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Suspects Still Being Sought in Terrifying Acadia Parish Armed Robbery

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials say the victim was driving down Highway 90 near Drum Road, close to the communities of Midland and Morse, when an SUV passed his vehicle and stopped in the middle of the roadway. This forced the victim to pull off the roadway.

In a situation that had to have been terrifying for the victim, three men exited that SUV and robbed the victim at gunpoint. To add to the terror, the three men were also wearing ski masks. They took money from the victim, and then fled on Highway 90 eastbound in their SUV, which is in the same direction as Crowley.

Have you heard any information about this case? Even one small piece of information can help law enforcement solve a case. Officials want everyone with any information to contact Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers.

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There are two ways to contact Acadia Crime Stoppers anonymously. You can call 337-789-TIPS (8477) or download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

If You Can Identify Acadia Robbery Suspects, It Could Be Lucrative

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, anyone with information that leads to an arrest can earn up to a $5,000 reward.

Gibson says there were two black males and one white male in the suspect's vehicle.