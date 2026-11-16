(Lafayette, LA) - More than a dozen people have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center to begin the week of November 15. As more people are booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail this week, we will add their names and charges to the list.

One of the people arrested was booked into the Lafayette jail on the following charges:

One count of Theft(Swindling/False Pretenses)

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

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One of the women booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center was booked on multiple charges, including the following:

Two counts of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

Armed Robbery; Use of a Firearm

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Another woman booked into the jail was booked on the following two charges:

Aggravated assault

Criminal Mischief

One person arrested by the Lafayette Police Department and subsequently booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center will be sent to St. Landry Parish to face charges connected to an incident in which a vehicle drove into a barbershop.

Everyone booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.