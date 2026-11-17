SpaceX plans to build a wharf and shipping hub on Freshwater Bayou in coastal Vermilion Parish to move Louisiana-made rocket components to its Texas and Florida facilities, according to newly filed state permit documents.

A Nov. 9 addition to SpaceX’s coastal use permit application gives a clearer picture of the company’s $100 billion launch and recovery facility. The facility is planned south of Pecan Island, roughly 45 miles southwest of Lafayette. The new filing calls for a wharf about two-thirds of a mile long and extensive dredging. A heavy-haul road would link barge traffic to oceangoing ships.

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What Would the Hub Mean for Louisiana Suppliers?

SpaceX already buys tens of millions of dollars in materials and equipment fabricated in Louisiana for its Texas and Florida operations, the application says. Right now, suppliers and vendors arrange their own transportation and storage, often by rail, truck or third-party port.

SpaceX says that requires some equipment to be built in smaller sections that fit rail cars, tractor-trailers or shipping containers. Building in sections adds fabrication, handling and transportation costs, the company says.

Credit: Joe Cunningham/TSM Credit: Joe Cunningham/TSM

The hub would let SpaceX consolidate that work, from receiving and inspecting Louisiana-made components to storing and loading them for shipment. Under the plan, Louisiana-built equipment would be loaded onto barges at or near the proposed Pecan Island fabrication site. The barges would travel the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and project channels to an inland wharf. The cargo would be unloaded and staged there.

Specialized heavy-haul vehicles would then carry large components along a connecting road to a Gulf-facing wharf. Ocean-going vessels would take them from there to SpaceX facilities in Texas and Florida. The site sits directly on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, which early reporting identified as an advantage of the location.

How Big Is the Wharf and Dredging Plan?

The filing lists a 3,529-foot wharf along Freshwater Bayou Channel, south of the Army Corps of Engineers’ Freshwater Bayou Lock. That location gives SpaceX access to the Gulf of Mexico without passing through the lock.

Construction would require dredging more than 1.16 million cubic yards of material across about 54 acres. The work would create ship berths and a turning basin and deepen parts of the channel to 16 feet. The heavy-haul road would connect inland wharf facilities to the Gulf wharf.

The original application, received by state regulators Sept. 25, listed the wharf at 3,500 feet. It also described a heavy-haul road of roughly 15.5 to 16 miles and an elevated bridge of about 1.5 miles.

Does the Wharf Depend on the Launch Site?

SpaceX says it does not. The project “has utility independent of any other development,” the company stated in its permit documents. The wharves would support its existing operations and Louisiana suppliers, SpaceX says, whether or not other proposed facilities are built.

The launch site is a much larger undertaking. SpaceX and state officials announced Aug. 25 that Starbase Louisiana would include five launch complexes at full buildout, each with two launch pads. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with a first launch targeted as soon as 2029.

Which Roads and Bridges Does the Application Mention?

The permit documents also describe transportation work planned or underway in the region. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is investing in several road and bridge projects. Those include improvements to La. 3147, also called Freshwater City Road, and rehabilitation or replacement of bridges along La. 82, La. 92, and La. 339.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images SpaceX Falcon-9 Rocket And Crew Dragon Capsule Launches From Cape Canaveral Sending Astronauts To The International Space Station

The application also references a proposed bypass from the Lafayette Metropolitan Expressway Commission. The semicircular route would connect Interstates 10 and 49 with U.S. 90. SpaceX’s heavy-haul access road would tie into that proposed network at La. 82.

State and federal highway officials posted notice of a Tier 1 environmental decision on the corridor in February 2023. State records describe it as a controlled-access toll road.

What Happens Next for Vermilion Parish?

The Nov. 9 filing adds to a permit request submitted to state and federal regulators. The September application lists a work window from March 1, 2027, to Sept. 1, 2032.

SpaceX has said it will also fund marsh rebuilding and shoreline protection beyond what regulators require. As of early September, the scope and spending were unclear.

At SpaceX’s first public meeting with parish residents in September, a packed crowd of supporters and critics filled Magdalen Place in Abbeville. Some residents worry the project will change the rural landscape. Others see a major economic opportunity.