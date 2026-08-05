PECAN ISLAND, La. — As Louisiana works through the final stages of a deal that would bring SpaceX to Vermilion Parish, the specifics of the proposed site explain why nearly 130,000 acres of coastal marsh southwest of Lafayette has become the leading candidate for the company’s next Starship spaceport.

Company officials haven’t confirmed the project publicly, and Gov. Jeff Landry is expected to announce final terms this month. The case for the site itself, though, is already visible in public records and the marsh’s own geography.

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\A Launch Corridor With Nowhere to Hit

Starship’s flight path is the starting point for any site decision. A breakdown of the site’s likely launch geometry puts rockets launched from the Louisiana coast on southerly trajectories, angled roughly 115 to 190 degrees from north, keeping the vehicle over open Gulf water for most of its ascent before it would ever approach land near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. That mirrors the same basic geometry Starship already flies out of Starbase in Texas, climbing nearly straight up before pitching over and arcing downrange across the Gulf. A long stretch of open water under the flight path also opens up a wider range of achievable orbits, including the near-polar, sun-synchronous paths SpaceX uses for Starlink launches.

Room for a Buffer Zone the Size of a Small County

Starbase in Texas covers about 140 acres and employs roughly 3,400 people. The Vermilion Parish tract runs more than 900 times that footprint. Only a small fraction of the acreage would ever hold a launch pad or production building; the rest functions as distance between the hardware and anyone who might be affected if something goes wrong.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

That kind of margin is nearly impossible to assemble along developed coastline. It comes cheap in a marsh most people never had reason to build on in the first place.

Getting the Hardware There Without Trucking It

Starship boosters and ship stages are too large to move by road in one piece. The Vermilion Parish site sits directly on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, roughly halfway between SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Brownsville and Cape Canaveral, Florida, which would let the company barge stages and tower components between sites instead of trucking or shipping them around the open ocean. One aerospace watcher who visited the area reported an existing but largely unused dock on Freshwater Bayou near the proposed site, and the Freshwater Bayou Lock connects that waterway system to the Gulf under the control of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

An Unusual Path to Land Control

The acreage isn’t a straightforward real estate purchase. It’s tied to a settlement resolving lawsuits that accused ExxonMobil of pollution and coastal land loss along the Louisiana coast, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. Under that agreement, ExxonMobil is expected to turn over land it has held in Vermilion Parish since the 1950s, long leased out for hunting and fishing, with coastal restoration provisions built into the deal.

Louisiana Built the Incentives Before the Deal Was Public

State lawmakers moved on aerospace incentives well before any company was named. Louisiana passed an equipment rebate that requires at least 200 permanent full-time jobs and $1 billion in new capital spending to qualify, added aerospace facilities to the state’s critical-infrastructure law, and created a faster path to dismiss certain lawsuits over spaceport operations. The FAA has separately proposed waiving more than a dozen federal environmental requirements for launch licensing generally, a change that would ease permitting timelines for a marsh build like this one.

The Same Emptiness That Helps Also Makes It Risky

Pecan Island itself is a chenier, an ancient Gulf beach ridge of compacted shell and sand rising just above the surrounding marsh, home to only about 100 people. That sparse population is exactly what makes the site attractive for a buffer zone, but it exists because the land is marginal to begin with. The site sits only a few feet above sea level and continues to subside as compacted river sediment settles, while Louisiana’s coast overall loses an estimated 25 to 35 square miles of marsh every year. Flat, low terrain also means hurricane storm surge can push inland for miles with little to slow it down.

What About Natural Gas?

Starship’s Raptor engines burn liquid methane, and moving that much fuel becomes its own engineering problem once launch cadence climbs. Each launch requires roughly 630,000 gallons of liquid methane, currently delivered to Starbase in Texas by tanker truck. SpaceX is now building its own answer to that problem in Texas: an eight-mile natural gas pipeline called Starpipe, running from the Port of Brownsville to Starbase, paired with an on-site liquefaction facility under review by the Army Corps of Engineers. Company president Gwynne Shotwell has said SpaceX is even exploring drilling its own natural gas near Starbase.

Drew Angerer, Getty Images Drew Angerer, Getty Images

No SpaceX filing or regulatory record ties a similar gas plan to the Vermilion Parish site specifically, and that claim should be treated as unconfirmed for now. What is confirmed is that the parish already sits inside decades of legacy oil and gas infrastructure. A separation and dehydration facility at Pecan Island anchors a pipeline network, documented in regulatory filings, that runs dozens of miles to offshore production blocks, and a separate 131-mile pipeline runs from Erath, in Vermilion Parish, to Port Arthur, Texas. That existing footprint wouldn’t hand SpaceX a fuel supply on its own, but it removes a step Starbase didn’t have when SpaceX started building there.

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Where Things Stand

Nothing about the project is finalized publicly. Elected officials, including state Sen. Bob Hensgens (R-Abbeville), have confirmed active talks over the acreage without naming a company, and Landry’s administration is expected to announce terms this month. KPEL News will continue following the story as details are confirmed.

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