Louisiana Woman Was Pulled from Fire, But Succumbed to Her Injuries
(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office report that a tragedy happened in Houma, as a woman died as a result of a fire in her home.
A Houma Woman Died after a Blaze Broke Out in Her Kitchen
As the Houma Fire Department reached the scene of the blaze, they were able to get the 32-year-old woman out of her home, and they worked on lifesaving measures for her.
Investigators say a Houma Woman Who Perished in a Fire Had No Smoke Alarm
Officials say the woman succumbed to injuries she received during the fire. Officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal began investigating the fire, and they determined that, unfortunately, the home in the 2200 block of Effie Street in Houma didn't have a smoke alarm.
Louisiana Fire Chief Says Smoke Alarms Give You Precious Time to Escape Fires
State Fire Marshal Chief Chad P. Sonnier said their hearts go out to the woman's family, and he added,
While nothing can undo this tragedy, we hope it reminds everyone that working smoke alarms are essential in every home. They provide an early warning when a fire starts and can give occupants the precious time they need to get out safely.
Louisiana Residents Can Fill Out a Form to Receive a Free Smoke Alarm
LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now
Gallery Credit: Stacker