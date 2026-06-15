LAFAYETTE, La. — Fireworks stands are back along the highways in Acadiana, and the question a lot of residents are quietly asking is whether they can legally use what they buy where they live.

It depends on your parish, and in many cases on whether you’re inside or outside city limits. State law sets a baseline, but local governments have wide authority to restrict or ban consumer fireworks on their own terms. Getting that wrong can mean more than a warning from a neighbor.

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What Louisiana State Law Allows

Louisiana’s statewide fireworks statute permits the sale and personal use of consumer fireworks, formally called Class C or 1.4G fireworks. That covers a broad range of products sold at retail stands across the state: sparklers, cylindrical and cone fountains, roman candles, bottle rockets, firecrackers, helicopter aerial spinners, mines and shells, and multi-tube devices.

Several categories are prohibited statewide regardless of where you live: roman candles larger than 10 balls, fireworks with casings longer than 1.5 inches or wider than a quarter inch, cherry bombs, tubular salutes, aerial bombs, and sky rockets weighing more than six ounces. Possessing or using any of those can result in a fine of up to $1,000, up to two years in prison, or both.

Scott Olson/Getty Images Fireworks Store

Louisiana law also prohibits firing fireworks within 1,000 feet of a hospital. The statutory fine for that violation is $1, but it carries the possibility of up to 24 hours in jail.

When Can Fireworks Be Sold?

Louisiana retail fireworks stands are permitted to sell during two windows each year: noon on June 16 through midnight on July 5, and noon on December 15 through midnight on January 1.

A bill introduced during the 2026 Regular Session, House Bill 1163 by Rep. Chance Henry, would remove those seasonal restrictions and allow year-round retail sales. That bill remains pending in the House Commerce Committee and has not been enacted. The current sale windows remain in effect.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office licenses and permits all retail stands operating in the state. Buyers can ask any stand to show their permit before purchasing. Suspected illegal or unlicensed sales can be reported to the Fire Marshal at 1-800-256-5452.

Lafayette Parish: Know Your City Limits

In Lafayette Parish, your address determines your rules. Inside any incorporated municipality, fireworks are illegal. Outside those limits, in the unincorporated areas of the parish, they’re permitted during a defined window.

Fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of every municipality in Lafayette Parish: the City of Lafayette, Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Scott, and Youngsville. The Lafayette Fire Department prohibits possession, use, handling, sale, and ignition of fireworks within those city limits. Violations carry a misdemeanor summons and city court fines.

Credit: TSM Media Center/stefanamer Credit: TSM Media Center/stefanamer

In the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish, fireworks are legal from June 25 through July 5, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with an extended cutoff of 1 a.m. on the night of July 5. Minors under 18 cannot possess, handle, or purchase fireworks under state law.

If you’re unsure whether your address falls inside or outside city limits, check with your parish assessor’s office before buying anything.

How Other Acadiana Parishes Compare

Across Acadiana, the general pattern holds: incorporated cities and towns tend to restrict or ban fireworks, while unincorporated rural areas are more permissive.

Abbeville, Crowley, and Opelousas allow fireworks only outside city limits. Iberia Parish goes further, with a parish-wide no-fireworks ordinance that covers unincorporated areas as well.

Outside Acadiana: East Baton Rouge Parish prohibits fireworks throughout, including in the cities of Central, Baker, and Zachary. Orleans Parish bans consumer fireworks across the board. Most of unincorporated Jefferson Parish also prohibits them. St. Tammany Parish generally allows fireworks in unincorporated areas around the Fourth of July and New Year’s, though not within city limits.

If You’d Rather Skip the Risk

The Lafayette Stars & Stripes celebration on July 4 at Parc International features a free, professionally produced fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. at 200 Garfield Street in downtown Lafayette, with live music, food vendors, and family activities throughout the evening.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends attending organized public displays, which are produced by licensed pyrotechnic operators under state oversight.