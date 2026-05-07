(Lafayette, LA) - A man wanted for a murder that happened here in 2021 was caught in Texas and was extradited back to Lafayette.

On September 25, 2021, there was a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle.

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Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation, and a grand jury later indicted 28-year-old Lawrence Hunter for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The victim of the fatal shooting was 33-year-old Devon Johnson. Hunter was arrested in Texas on May 6.

The man's bond was set at $500,000. A second-degree murder conviction comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The statute under Louisiana law for second-degree murder is RS 14:30.1, and is defined, in part, as follows:

A. Second-degree murder is the killing of a human being: (1) When the offender has a specific intent to kill or to inflict great bodily harm; B. Whoever commits the crime of second degree murder shall be punished by life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.